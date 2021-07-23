WWE and Mattel at Comic-Con@Home 2021

WWE will be having a presence at Comic-Con@Home 2021 through its partnership with Mattel Creations as the toy company showcases a packed lineup of panels featuring WWE Superstars and world-class Mattel toy designers.

To bring even more to fans and collectors this week, for the first time ever on Mattel Creations, Mattel and WWE are launching a crowdfund campaign that kicks off Friday, July 23 23 through Sunday, August 22.

The crowdfunding campaign is for the WWE Ultimate Edition New Generation Arena. Product features include the New Generation Entrance Stage: Authentically scaled to Mattel WWE action figures, recreate iconic entrances with this first-ever neon stage includes fabric curtains and a light-up frame with multiple pattern loops; Ultimate Edition Ring: The most authentic-to-scale WWE ring Mattel has ever designed. Constructed like a real WWE ring with an intricate plank base, highly detailed sculpted frame, fabric turnbuckles, and more; Ultimate Edition Diesel Action Figure: First-time Ultimate “Big Daddy Cool” includes a swappable head, replaceable hands, and his signature entrance vest.

The crowdfund will be hosted on Mattel Creations (@mattelcreations), and just 5,000 backers are needed to unlock these three first-ever offerings for $250. Additional tiers will be announced on July 23 during the Mattel and WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel on the Comic-Con YouTube channel, and the crowdfund will be open on Mattel Creations until August 22.

On Friday, July 23, WWE Superstars and the Mattel action figure design team will reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, Dominik Mysterio, and Adam Cole.