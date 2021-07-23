LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a massive pop. Cena rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. The huge ovation from the Cleveland crowd continues.

Cena says the crowd is amped up tonight and he understands because it’s been a hell of a week. He was so excited over Money In the Bank that he had to visit RAW for a fan Q&A. He jokes about The Peacemaker and losing the Firefly Fun House match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Cena also mentions how he’s here to chin-check that lifeless ego-maniac, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena says yes, he came back to challenge Reigns for SummerSlam. Cena goes on and mentions MLB’s Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians. Cena says someone need to protect WWE because SmackDown with Reigns as champion absolutely sucks. That’s just his perspective, his opinion.

Cena knows there are hundreds of Reigns fans out there somewhere. He goes on and says the fans deserve to be heard. No more ThunderDome, no more LED screens, we are live and in your face. Cena says SummerSlam isn’t jut a mach for a title, it’s a chance for all of us to stand up for what we believe in. What do you believe in? Fans chant “Cena!” now. He asks, are you on Team Jorts or Team Cargo Pants? Tam Hustle, Loyalty and Respect, or a team that fans always reject. Team Cena or Team Reigns? Speaking of Reigns, where is he? Cena says Reigns can’t see him and after SummerSlam, Reigns will realize that The Champ is here.

Fans chant Cena’s name again. Cena calls Reigns to the ring so they can make this happen, make history. Reigns isn’t coming. Cena now asks nicely if Reigns will come out. Paul Heyman finally makes his way out to some boos. Heyman mentions how Reigns can see Cena, but can’t hear him because Cena simply isn’t worth Reigns listening to. Fans boo. Heyman gives Cena his word – Cena will get an answer on his challenge some time tonight, but only when Reigns decides to come out and show everyone that The Tribal Chief… is here! Heyman mocks Cena’s theme song as Cena looks on from the ring and some fans boo. Heyman makes his exit and Cena’s music finally starts back up. Cena exits the ring.

– The announcers show us how Finn Balor returned last week to take out Sami Zayn with a Coup de Grace.

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening match as Finn Balor makes his way out to a big pop. Finn hits the ring and poses in the corners as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn. We see how Zayn won the Intercontinental Title from Jeff Hardy at Clash of Champions 2020. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Zayn drops Balor with an elbow first. Zayn goes to work on the arm now. Balor fights back but Sami keeps control. Sami beats Balor around and mounts him on the mat, unloading with lefts and rights.

Sami tosses Balor to the floor and ends up bringing back in at the 8 count but Balor meets him and unloads with offense. Fans pop for Balor as he gets fired up. Balor tosses Sami to the floor now. Balor runs the ropes and leaps over for a big dive, taking Sami down on the floor for a pop. Back to commercial as Balor stands tall.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. We see how Sami sent Balor face-first into the ring post during the break to turn it around. Fans rally for Balor as Sami grounds him in the ring. Fans chant “Sami sucks!” now as Cole hype the Rolling Loud portion of the show. Balor looks to fight back but Sami drops him with a big DDT for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Balor ends up charging but Sami catches him in mid-air with a big Blue Thunderbomb for 2. Fans chant for Balor again. Balor blocks an Exploder suplex. Sami beats Balor down with elbow strikes to the back of the head as fans boo.

Balor turns it around and counters in the corner, then nails a double stomp. Balor with the dropkick into the corner, and again. Balor goes to the top and nails Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor continues his celebration to end the segment.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with a sad Baron Corbin, asking about the crowd-funding website he launched last week. Corbin says he didn’t raise any money, he actually lost money on this venture. The developer he hired ghosted him after receiving payment, and then stole his identity because his credit is gone. Corbin had to ride the public bus here today and complains about the smell. Corbin wonders what’s happened to him? He walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Mr. Money In the Bank Big E, with his MITB briefcase. WE see highlights from Sunday’s Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the pay-per-view. Big E raises his briefcase in the air as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E has a mic, and his briefcase. He goes to speak but a “you deserve it!” chant starts up. He talks about how Sunday was a night he will never forget. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez. Crews congratulates Big E for overcoming the odds. He says Big E’s win was not the same as winning a title, like Crews did at WrestleMania 37.

The music interrupts and out comes Robert Roode with Dolph Ziggler on the stage. They begin cutting promos but the music interrupts and here comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. He begins performing the entrance for King Shinsuke Nakamura and out he comes next to a pop. Cesaro is out next with a mic. Cesaro says enough talking, he wants the title and Apollo… it’s Swing Time, in Cleveland! A big brawl breaks out in the ring. Crews retreats to he floor.

Cesaro sends Ziggler to the floor. Azeez works over Big E in the corner. Azeez goes to double chokeslam Cesaro and Nakamura but they fight him off. Big E joins in and clotheslines Azeez to the floor. Crews is back in now but Cesaro starts him in the Cesaro Swing. Crews is quickly pulled to safety by Azeez as the heels re-group at ringside, and the babyfaces stand tall.

– Crews and McAfee send us to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for the Rolling Loud rap festival. Rapper and noted WWE fan Wale welcomes us. He’s on stage in front of a packed crowd. He gets the crowd to chant “we want the smoke!” and then introduces The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable

There’s a WWE SmackDown ring set up on the stage. Out comes The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. Wale joins them in walking up the ramp of the stage that goes out into the crowd, and back to the ring. Cole and McAfee are doing commentary from Cleveland. Wale and The Profits continue hyping the crowd up from the stage as we go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.