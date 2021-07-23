Konnan Say He Asked Tony Khan If Daniel Bryan Has Signed With AEW

Konnan discussed a wide range of topics on his Keepin It 100% podcast.

During it, he shared that he asked AEW President Tony Khan whether Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) has signed with the promotion. The reason for it is due to Konnan wanting to book Bryan in AAA.

Bryan has reportedly signed with the promotion with the belief that he’ll make his debut in September. Neither Bryan nor AEW has publicly confirmed the signing.

“I will tell you this because I did ask Tony Khan. The only reason I asked him is because I wanted to use Bryan Danielson in AAA. I was like, ‘hey man, have you signed Bryan Danielson?’ He goes, ‘you know I can’t tell you that’ and then I looked at him and I go ‘bro, if that **** shows up in Chicago, that place is gonna melt’ and he just smiled so I think he might have but he has not told me.”