Jay White was a substitution for Andrade?

As previously reported, Jay White made his surprise Impact Wrestling debut at Slammiversary, confronting the Elite after Kenny Omega’s match. However, that was not the original plan.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was originally set up so that Andrade El Idolo would show up to help build a program with Omega. He would have been managed by Konnan, continuing the story that is going on in AAA. Their first match will be at AAA Triplemania for the AAA Mega Championship. The idea would have been to feature a six-man tag at the tapings with Andrade and two others vs. Omega and the Good Brothers. However, Andrade and Impact were unable to come to terms, financially, for the deal.

It was also noted that Omega didn’t know White was going to appear and didn’t know what they would be doing until he got to Nashville for the taping.