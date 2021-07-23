CM Punk reopens merchandise store ahead of rumored AEW debut

Adding more fuel to the fire that he is on the way to All Elite Wrestling, former WWE champion CM Punk has reopened his merchandise store on ProWrestlingTees.com.

Several apparel including t-shirts, jackets, caps, and face masks are now available all sporting new CM Punk designs.

Punk is believed to be a lock for the promotion and if true it would be his first involvement with a wrestling company since he quit WWE in 2014. Punk was briefly an analyst for WWE Backstage on FOX Sports but that contract was directly with FOX as the show was a FOX Sports production and not WWE’s.

Unlike previously where Punk debunked all the rumors of returning, the former champ has been quiet this time around and did not address any of the rumors. Punk and AEW got off to a bad start a couple of years ago as he was believed to be going there in the early days but Punk always said that there was never a concrete offer made to him directly.