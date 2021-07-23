CM Punk AEW signing rumor & speculation updates

CM Punk is rumored to have actually signed his AEW contract.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed this week that Punk has been in talks for an in-ring return, and is expected to sign with AEW. You can click here for a backstage update from earlier, which included news on Punk’s signing being “a done deal” for the most part, All Out Week speculation and ticket buzz due to the Punk rumors.

In an update, Ringside News reports that Punk signed his contract this morning. There is still no word yet on when he will debut, but this new report notes that the former WWE Champion will be on AEW TV “nearly every week.”

On a related note, Punk’s latest Instagram Stories post has fueled speculation on his future. Punk posted a clip of the “Sirius” song by The Alan Parsons Project this week, as seen below. The song was a hit during the Michael Jordan era of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and the team currently uses a remixed version for player introductions at home games.

Punk using the song led fans to speculate that he may be teasing a comeback, like Jordan, but at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5 in the Chicago area.

It was also speculated that AEW’s recent trademark filing for “The First Dance” could be related to Punk as “The Last Dance” was the name of ESPN’s 2020 docuseries on Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98.

Stay tuned for more on Punk.