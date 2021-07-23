CJ “Lana” Perry cast in new season of The Surreal Life

Former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry has been cast in the rebooted reality series The Surreal Life which will start airing on VH1 later this fall.

Joining Perry on the cast will be Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, and Manny Mua according to Deadline.com.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The reality TV showed aired for six seasons and ended in 2006. The celebrities will get to live together while they compete in a series of challenges while cameras record non-stop.

Both Chyna and Maven participated in the series in 2005 and 2006 respectively.