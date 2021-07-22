Twitter notes on Steph De Lander, TV Viewership, and a Homecoming match announced

WWE and AEW have seen over a 20% increase in viewership during the short time the shows have been on the road.

—–

I’ve never posted anything “controversial” on the topic, because well, to me it’s a no brainer. Vaccination (amongst many other things) is one step closer to seeing my family, partner & friends again. Do your part & help us return to normal as soon as safely possible. 💉

— Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) July 23, 2021