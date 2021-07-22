Ring of Honor talked to CM Punk in 2020

It was revealed today by PWInsider that Ring of Honor officials reached to CM Punk in January 2020 about him possibly coming to work for the promotion.

It was noted that Marty Scurll, who had been leading the ROH charge at that Time, asked to send out feelers to Punk. The talks between Punk and ROH did not go very far, but people in ROH that heard of the talks report that they were told how a story, opponents and general plans were more important to Punk than the money being offered, despite what Punk might have told people in the wrestling business over the years/