Notes on The Velveteen Dream and Lana

– Deadline is reporting that pro-wrestling star CJ Perry (fka as Lana in WWE) has been cast in the reality series The Surreal Life, a reboot of a show that lasted six seasons in the early 2000s. Joining the Ravishing Russian will be NBA legend Dennis Rodman, and celebrities Tamar Braxton and Kim Coles.

– Former WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream was announced for his first appearance on the indies this week, but the appearance was quickly nixed.

Dream was announced for the SWF promotion in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, to appear on their September 11 Home Sweet Home event. However, within two hours, SWF owner/founder Rob Fury announced that the appearance had been pulled.

“Tonight we announced Velveteen Dream would be appearing at our Home Sweet Home event. I believe any man can be slandered and have been through other situations in my life unrelated but untrue. After careful consideration, Dream has been removed,” Fury announced in the tweet seen below.

The nixed SWF appearance was to be Dream’s first match since December 2020, and his first appearance since WWE released him in May.

