Notes on Moose and W. Morrissey

– Impact Wrestling star Caz XL (W. Morrissey), better known as Big Cass from WWE, made an appearance on Pro Wrestling 4 Life to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if there are any plans of teaming with Enzo Amore in the near future:

“Not right now. We’re each doing our own thing. He’s doing great. He’s super motivated. He’s working really hard. You have to check out some of his matches he’s doing out in Texas with SWE. He’s having some really great matches. I think what has really lit a fire under him, everyone knows he can talk, everyone knows he’s one of the best of all time at talking. He can captivate a crowd. There’s no doubt about it. If anyone says differently, they’re jealous or they’re delusional. He’s always been critiqued about his wrestling. I think he’s taken that to heart, and he wants to go out there and have great matches. He really is having some bombshell matches in SWE. You can check those out. I love what he’s doing. He’s really working hard.”

