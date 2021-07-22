Lance Archer wins IWGP United States title on Dynamite

There’s a new IWGP United States champion in town and his name is Lance Archer. Archer defeated Jon Moxley at last night’s Fyter Fest night two main event, coming out on top in a Texas death match.

This is the second time that Archer and Moxley wrestled in a Texas death match and Moxley actually won the IWGP United States title from Archer in the same match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January 2020.

Moxley’s defeat brings an end to his 18-month run with the title, a title which wasn’t defended much due to the coronavirus pandemic which prevented him from going to Japan. Over the last few weeks, Moxley defended the title on Dynamite a couple of times as the partnership between AEW and NJPW continued to grow.

Archer won the match when he threw Mox through a barbed wire table and Mox did not respond to the count. Before he was thrown, Archer attacked him with a fork several times in the head. Archer’s first title defense will come next week during the Fight for the Fallen episode against Hikuleo.