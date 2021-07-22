Kiera Hogan departs Impact Wrestling

With Impact Wrestling television tapings wrapped up, one half of the Fire ‘N Flava tag team Kiera Hogan announced her departure from the promotion.

The 26-year-old wrote on her OnlyFans account that these tapings were her last ones for Impact Wrestling and she will now see what else is out there for her. “I’m so excited and scared but I know whatever I choose to do I’m gonna be the best,” she wrote.

Hogan and Tasha Steelz lost the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles to Decay at the Slammiversary pay-per-view this past Saturday. Hogan signed with Impact Wrestling in August 2017 and has been working for the promotion ever since. She is a two-time Knockouts Tag Team champ, both reigns with Steelz.