Impact Report, 7/22/21

Tonight's show will surround the fallout of Slammiversary. Will Jay White make an "Impact."

Promotions galore will be represented tonight. Stars from AEW, NJPW, NWA and Impact will compete or appear on tonight’s show. The show begins with a highlight reel of Slammiversary card last Saturday. If you haven’t read the detailed recap, check it out in our results section.

The fans are back in the Impact Zone! Matt Stryker and D’Lo Brown are on the call.

Match 1. Chris Bey VS Rohit Raju

Before the match, we see Rohit and Bey arguing backstage. A shirt is left in Bey’s locker. Bey picks it up and it is a Bullet Club shirt… Hmmmm..

The two begin the match with a collar and elbow tie up. Neither gains an advantage and they release the hold. Rohit and Bey each take each other down with arm drag and headlock takedowns. They start pushing each other more aggressively. Rohit and Bey cross the ropes and block a few moves, then Rohit connects with a leg sweep. Bey hits a leaping side kick. They both jockey back and forth until Rohit draps Bey over the ropes and chokes him. Shera enters and lends a helping hand on the outside.

Bey has the crowd behind him, but Rohit slows the match down with boots to the head and a rear chin lock on the mat.