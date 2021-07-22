Hardcore indie wrestler Nick Gage shows up at Dynamite

Things are about to get pretty violent in All Elite Wrestling as the popular indie star and hardcore wrestler Nick Gage made a surprise appearance at Fyter Fest last night.

Gage, who was the subject of a very interesting episode of Dark Side of the Ring this year, will be challenging Chris Jericho next week at Fight for the Fallen in a no disqualification match. The Gage match was announced by MJF as part of Jericho’s Five Labours before he gets to get his hands on MJF.

In an interview later in the broadcast, Jericho said he’s bringing his Painmaker gimmick next week to take on Gage.

The GCW champion might also have his sights set on Jon Moxley while in AEW, another longtime rival dating back to the CZW days.

Gage hit the headlines in December 2010 after he was caught on camera robbing a PNC Bank in New Jersey. After he was arrested, he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 following a guilty plea in return of a lesser sentence and served nearly all his sentence before being released on parole. Unfortunately for him, Gage was arresting for violating his parole and was arrested again but was released again in November of 2016.