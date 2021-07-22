AEW signs Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa is officially All Elite.

AEW announced this afternoon that Rosa has signed with the company, welcoming her to the team.

“Welcome to the team… @ThunderRosa22 is #AllElite,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Rosa, who is also celebrating her 35th birthday today, responded to the announcement and called the signing one of her biggest accomplishments.

“Never in my life doubt that I would be where I want to be! Today one of the biggest accomplishments in my career has been announced! #lameramera Is FINALLY WHERE SHE BELONGS,” she wrote.

Rosa made her AEW debut back on the September 2, 2020 Dynamite show, while still the NWA World Women’s Champion. She defeated Serena Deeb that night, and then would lose to then-AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out just three days later. She has continued to work for AEW and the NWA since then, while also making a few indie appearances. Rosa appeared at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event this past Sunday for a “one-shot deal” appearance, as the surprise opponent for Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who retained.

Rosa had been with the NWA since October 2019. She won the World Women’s Title from Allysin Kay at the Hard Times 2020 pay-per-view, becoming the first-ever Mexican born wrestler to win the strap. She then dropped the title to Serena Deeb back on October 27, 2020 at a UWN/NWA Primetime Live event, holding the title for 277 days. Rosa indicated earlier this year that she was looking forward to becoming a free agent in 2022, and that she was under contract to the NWA through the end of this year. Recent reporting backed this up.

Stay tuned for more on Rosa and how her AEW deal happened. You can see AEW’s Twitter announcement below, along with Rosa’s response: