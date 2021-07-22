AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.148 million viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 12% from last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.025 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 10% from last week’s 0.40 rating.

The 0.44 key demographic rating represents around 575,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 11% from last week’s 518,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented.

Fyter Fest Night 2 drew the third-most viewers in AEW history, and the second-most of this year. It was tied with the April 14 show for the best key demo rating of this year. The Fyter Fest Night 2 viewership was up 12% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 36% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 37.5% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.

AEW’s Fyter Fest Night 2 special from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta, Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows, The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy, the Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1 match with Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Nyla Rose, and Lance Archer winning the IWGP United States Title from Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode