Report: CM Punk in negotiations with AEW

Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful Select service broke the news today that CM Punk is in discussions with All Elite Wrestling for a much-awaited return to professional wrestling.

Sapp said that his report has not been confirmed by Punk or AEW and there is no contract signed or a set date for a debut, but enough sources indicated the same news which is why he felt confident enough to release the news.

Sapp added that he has been told recently that WWE officials believe that Punk is indeed heading to the competition, a signing which could provide a massive boost to the promotion to increase its audience.

Punk wrestled last at the Royal Rumble in 2014 and then quit the WWE and went to war with their doctor. He was lately engaged by FOX Sports to be an analyst on the WWE Backstage program along with Booker T, Paige, and host Renee Young.

Ever since quitting wrestling, Punk tried out mixed martial arts where he has a record of 0-1-1 and is also doing acting.