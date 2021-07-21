Participants & Teams Revealed For NWA Champions Series

The NWA’s Champion Series kicks off later this month, and the NWA has announced the participants and teams for the tournament. The teams were picked on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr per Fightful, with each team being led by duo of an NWA Champion and an NWA legend.

The teams as picked are below, along with their champion and legend:

Kamille & Austin Idol: Thom Latimer, Kenzie Paige, Kratos, Mims, Sal Rinauro

Aron Stevens & Taryn Terrell: Tyrus, Lady Frost, JTG, Marshe Rockett, Jordan Clearwater

Nick Aldis & Melina: Crimson, Skye Blue, Fred Rosser, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett

Da Pope & Velvet Sky: Trevor Murdoch, Jennacide, Jax Dane, The Masked Man, Colby Corino

The series kicks off on July 27th and will see the teams compete in a point-based tournament. The announced matchups are:

Block A (Team Kamille/Idol & Team Steves/Terrell)

* Thom Latimer vs. Marshe Rockett

* Mims vs. JTG

* Kenzie Paige vs. Lady Frost

* Kratos vs. Tyrus

Block B *(Team Aldis/Melina & Team Pope/Sky)

* Skye Blue vs. Jennacide

* Fred Rosser vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Crimson vs. The Masked Man

* Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane