NXT matches for next week, Syfy episodes confirmed

It was confirmed during last night’s WWE NXT episode that the next two episodes will be airing on Syfy.

As noted, NXT is being taped this week and moved from the USA Network to Syfy because of NBCUniversal airing The Olympics from Tokyo, Japan.

As of now, just the July 27 and the August 3 NXT episodes will air on Syfy.

WWE has announced three matches for next Tuesday’s NXT show – Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, Josh Briggs vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Breakout Tournament first round bout, plus Bronson Reed vs. Adam Cole in the main event.

We noted before that the August 3 NXT show will likely feature the final Breakout Tournament first round bout – Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted to hype the NXT on Syfy, writing, “[revolving light emoji] Don’t miss #WWENXT for the next two weeks on @SYFY!!! [revolving light emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on NXT Syfy and next week’s show. You can see related tweets below: