Notes on Aiden English, Kota Ibushi, and Andrade vs. Omega

– Matt Morris (Matthew Rehwoldt, Drama King Matt, Aiden English) has been announced as joining the English broadcast team for the NJPW Resurgence show next month in Los Angeles. The show will be available on the FITE app.

– Kota Ibushi has been diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia

Ibushi will be absent from events through July 24, with an update to be provided on his status July 25.

– AAA Mega Championship match at TriplemaníaXXIX on August 14 (Arena Mexico) will be …

Kenny Omega(c) vs Andrade