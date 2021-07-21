Match announced for next week’s Dynamite
Anything can happen in pro wrestling including Nick Gage vs Chris Jericho on national TV. Next week on AEW Dynamite
NEXT WEEK:
-Nick Gage vs. Jericho, No Rules
-Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR
-Cage, Jurassic Express vs. Angelico, Private Party
-Moxley or Archer vs. Hikuleo for the IWGP U.S. title
-The Elite vs. Hangman & Dark Order in an Elimination Match
-Tony Khan makes live event announcement
