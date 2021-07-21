Match announced for next week’s Dynamite

Anything can happen in pro wrestling including Nick Gage vs Chris Jericho on national TV. Next week on AEW Dynamite

NEXT WEEK:

-Nick Gage vs. Jericho, No Rules

-Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR

-Cage, Jurassic Express vs. Angelico, Private Party

-Moxley or Archer vs. Hikuleo for the IWGP U.S. title

-The Elite vs. Hangman & Dark Order in an Elimination Match

-Tony Khan makes live event announcement — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 22, 2021