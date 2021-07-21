AEW Dark Spoiler taping results
#AEWDynamite #FyterFest @gerweck @ffsford pic.twitter.com/oJdllvjprV
— Michael Riba (@CoachRiba) July 21, 2021
– Red Velvet defeated Alejandra (missed the last name)
– Abadon defeated Killer Kate
– Diamante defeated Big Swole
– Evil Uno and Stu Grayson defeated two local guys (missed the names, audio is not that great in the arena)
– Dante Martin and Varsity Blondes defeated Ryan Nemeth and the Acclaimed
– That’s it for Dark. Elevation is being taped after Dynamite