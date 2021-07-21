Bryan Danielson reportedly signs with AEW

BodySlam.net is reporting Daniel Bryan is officially with AEW….. Article states the following …

In an update as to the future of Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), a source I have spoken to has told me that he is “locked in” and has 100% already signed a contract with AEW.

In addition, I was told that Danielson was wanting to work less dates for comparable money, he wanted the ability to be able to work in Japan, and wanted to have creative input on his character, which he got.

There are also tentative plans already in place for Danielson’s AEW debut. “Tentative plans creatively” are for Bryan to debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 22.