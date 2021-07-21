AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be Night Two of the Fyter Fest event, airing live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s show – Wheeler Yuta vs. Darby Allin. Last week’s show saw Allin defeat Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, while Yuta lost to Sammy Guevara.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Nyla Rose

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch