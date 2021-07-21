AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Night 2 Results

This week’s show kicks off with the usual intro and then we head inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas where we get right down to business.



Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears

With that said, the familiar sounds of Judas in my Mind plays as the AEW fans in attendance come unglued and begin cheering and singing along as “Le Champion” makes his way down to the ring.

“The Demo God” settles into the squared circle and then the theme for his opponent hits, and out comes “The Chairman of AEW” Shawn Spears accompanied by Tully Blanchard.

We hear the commentators point out that the chair will be legal, for Spears only, in this match, as it is the first of the five labors of Jericho match that he must get through to earn another bout with MJF.

On that note, MJF’s theme hits and he makes his way out to a ton of boos as he joins the trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary for this opening contest. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running.

Straight out of the gate, we see Spears in the ring swiping at Jericho with his trademark steel chair, which as the commentators remind us, is completely legal in this bout. MJF is playing full heel on commentary.

After some back-and-forth action we get to Spears connecting with his C4 finisher after using the chair multiple times throughout the match. It wasn’t enough to put away Le Champion, however, as he hung on.

Spears gets up after the failed pin attempt and tries hitting another C4 this time with the chair. Jericho ends up countering it and connecting with his spinning back elbow finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Chris Jericho

MJF Announces Labor Number 2 For Chris Jericho — NICK GAGE!

MJF says next week labor number two will be a no disqualification match, with Jericho taking on someone else who doesn’t mind breaking some rules.

He mentions this man once stabbed his opponent in the throat and once robbed a bank with no mask on. He introduces Nick Gage and out he comes to a big reaction from the crowd.

Jim Ross freaks out, saying he thought he was in jail. Gage comes out with a pizza cutter as Jericho looks shocked in the ring.

Doc Gallows vs. Frankie Kazarian

After a quick backstage promo from Miro where he teases his next TNT Championship defense in two weeks but doesn’t name the opponent, we head back inside the Curtis Culwell Center where we head down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

Out comes the team of The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — where the former will be in singles competition. The duo settles in the ring and their music fades down.

Gallows’ opponent for tonight, Frankie Kazarian, makes his way out as the commentators sing his praises. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match here at Fyter Fest.

Kazarian uses his fearless style and speed and agility to go right after the bigger man straight out of the gate, however it isn’t long before Gallows and Anderson sneak their way into the offensive lead. As they do, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

