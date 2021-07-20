WWE’s YouTube channel registers big spike in views over three days

The WWE YouTube channel racked up millions of views over the past few days and as expected, John Cena is dominating big time.

His return at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view racked up 2.3 million views while his address to the WWE Universe after the show went off the air has over 3 million views. His Raw appearance where he issued a challenge to Roman Reigns has more than 1.3 million views in just 15 hours.

Nikki A.S.H. and Goldberg are also winners from last night’s Raw. Goldberg’s surprise return has 1.04 million views while Nikki’s title win has another 1.07 million. None of the other videos from Raw come even close.

The Money In The Bank highlights video, uploaded Monday, has an additional 2.5 million views.