WWE Raw ratings/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.923 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 20% from last week’s 1.609 million viewers for the Money In the Bank go-home show, which was also the final episode of the ThunderDome era.

RAW drew a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 32.6% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.57 key demo rating represents 741,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 32.32% from the 560,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the most viewers since the post-WrestleMania 37 episode on April 12, and the third-highest viewership of the year so far. RAW was tied with two other episodes for the fifth-best 18-49 key demo rating of the year. Viewership was up 20% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 32.6% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 18% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 24% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas featured fallout from Money In the Bank, and was the first red brand show back on the road since the return to touring last Friday. WWE had just one segment advertised ahead of time, and that was John Cena’s return, but other surprises were rumored, including the return of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The main event, which was announced earlier in the show, saw Charlotte Flair defend her newly-won RAW Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley, which ended with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase to become the new champion.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode