WWE confirms Takeover event for SummerSlam weekend

Jul 20, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The next WWE NXT Takeover event has been confirmed for SummerSlam Weekend.

It was announced during tonight’s NXT episode that NXT “Takeover: 36” will take place on Sunday, August 22.

This is the day after the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, which will take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s been reported that Takeover will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Triple H tweeted on the “Takeover: 36” event and wrote, “#GetReady #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT”

Stay tuned for more on the next NXT Takeover event during SummerSlam Weekend.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal