Updated NXT card for tonight

Samoa Joe is set to address WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced that Joe will be live on tonight’s NXT to speak on last week’s attack by Kross, which came after Joe served as the special referee for Kross’ win over Johnny Gargano. Joe is currently the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal.

WWE has also announced that the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament will continue tonight with Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase (fka Harlem Bravado) in a first round match.

Kyle O’Reilly will return to action tonight as he faces Austin Theory. This match was made after Theory took shots at O’Reilly on social media this week, while praising Gargano.

Franky Monet will also return to action on tonight’s NXT show, but there’s no word yet on who her opponent is. This comes one week after Monet apparently took control of The Robert Stone Brand.

Finally, WWE has announced Million Dollar Champion LA Knight vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match for tonight. Cameron Grimes, who is temporarily serving as Knight’s butler, will be in his corner. This match was made after a parking lot confrontation between Maverick and Knight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with videos for O’Reilly vs. Theory, Knight vs. Maverick and the tournament match:

* Franky Monet returns to action

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory

* Million Dollar Champion LA Knight with Cameron Grimes vs. Drake Maverick

* The 2021 Breakout Tournament continues with Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones

* What’s next for NXT Champion Karrion Kross? Samoa Joe will address last week’s attack

* Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Xia Li