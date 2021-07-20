Title match for next week’s Raw

RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles are set to defend their titles during next Monday’s RAW episode from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE has announced The Viking Raiders will challenge Styles and Omos for the titles next Monday night. This will be a rematch from Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which saw AJ and Omos retain.

Last night’s RAW saw Erik and Ivar team with Riddle for a six-man win over Styles, Omos and John Morrison. The Viking Raiders won their Money In the Bank title shot by picking up singles wins on the July 12 RAW – Ivar defeated AJ, Erik defeated Omos.

Next Monday’s match will be just the fourth title defense for Styles and Omos since winning the straps from The New Day at WrestleMania 37 Night One. They retained over The New Day in the rematch on the May 3 RAW, retained over Elias and Jaxson Ryker on the May 31 RAW, and then retained over The Vikings at Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s RAW. Below are clips from the RAW six-man, and the Money In the Bank title match: