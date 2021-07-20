Spoilers On New Signings And More From Impact Tapings

Some new spoilers have been revealed from the current set of Impact Wrestling tapings, including new signings and more. Impact taped new content for their show on Sunday and Monday, and PWInsider reports that Drama King Matt (aka Aiden English), Savannah Evans, and John Skyler are signed with the company and debuted at the tapings.

Drama King Matt’s arrival was teased at Slammiversary, though his signing had yet to be confirmed. Evans has made appearances on AEW Dark, while Skyler has also competed for AEW and appeared on WWE as Ricky Roberts.

In addition, Fightful Select has confirmed that Chris Bey joined the Bullet Club at the Impact tapings. The previous spoiler report said Bey had made the save for Jay White against the Elite and then teamed with White. Impact shared a video on Monday of Bey finding a Bullet Club shirt in his locker room, and Fightful notes that after Bey took on Juice Robinson at the tapings, White offered him membership and he accepted.