Sexual harassment lawsuit against Tyrus dismissed

Source: USA Today

Britt McHenry’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and George “Tyrus” Murdoch has been voluntarily dismissed by the parties involved.

“I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same,” McHenry said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. “Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

Fox News also confirmed McHenry’s departure from the cable-news network.

“While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” the network said in a statement.

According to documents filed in New York district court Monday, attorneys for Fox, McHenry and Murdoch agreed to dismiss the December 2019 suit, in which McHenry levied sexual harassment allegations against her former Fox Nation co-host Murdoch, now a contributor on Fox News late-night show “Gutfeld!”

