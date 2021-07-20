Scarlett comments on Karrion Kross losing at Raw

Scarlett says last night’s WWE RAW debut for WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was only the beginning.

As noted, Kross made his official RAW debut at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with a non-title loss to Jeff Hardy. Kross dominated most of the match but Hardy powerbombed him from the corner, and held it for the pin to win. A shocked Kross looked on after the match as Hardy made his exit. The RAW announce team had pushed Kross throughout the show with praise and vignettes.

Kevin Patrick interviewed Kross after the match for his thoughts on what happened. Kross warned that Hardy just made the biggest mistake of his life, because everyone will fall and pray in the end. This indicates that the Kross vs. Hardy feud will continue.

Scarlett did not accompany Kross to the ring, and it was reported that she was not backstage. She took to Twitter after the match and commented.

“This is only the beginning. [smiling face with horns emoji] #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Kross has not commented on the loss as of this writing. Last night’s match came on his 36th birthday.

There’s no word yet on if Kross has been called up, or if they plan to change the NXT Title in the near future, which is rumored. Kross remains a member of the NXT roster as of this writing. WWE is teasing that Kross will find out what’s next for him on tonight’s NXT show, possibly a new challenger, following last week’s attack on special referee Samoa Joe, after retaining over Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more on Kross and Scarlett. Below is her full tweet, along with a clip from last night’s match: