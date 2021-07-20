New Braun Strowman merchandise released

WWE has released new merchandise for Braun Strowman on the official WWE Shop website.

WWE Shop released two pieces of merchandise for Strowman on Monday – a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” muscle t-shirt, and a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” tank top.

This is interesting as Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31.

It’s been reported that AEW has interest in signing Strowman, and that he is interested in working with the promotion.

There’s no word on if this means there has been a change in Strowman’s WWE status, but we will keep you updated.

You can see a screenshot of Strowman’s new WWE merchandise below: