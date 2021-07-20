Mick Foley comments on Drew McIntyre’s chair shots

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and reacted to the RAW steel chair shots delivered by Drew McIntyre to Shanky.

RAW saw Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky come to the ring to celebrate Jinder’s 35th birthday, and to brag about how they attacked McIntyre during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For those who missed it, McIntyre was carried away from the Ladder Match by Veer and Shanky as Jinder barked orders.

McIntyre then interrupted Monday’s RAW segment with a chair. After attacking all three opponents, Drew destroyed Shanky with the chair as Jinder and Veer watched from the ramp. Foley, known for swinging chairs and taking chair shots through his career, took to Twitter after the segment and reacted.

“Big fan of Drew’s…but 20 chair shots should either be done to build a feud of epic proportions…or they shouldn’t be done at all #RAW,” Foley wrote.

McIntyre also took to Twitter after the segment, to send a warning to his former 3MB partner.

“If I did this to him, what do you think I’m going to do to you @JinderMahal? #WWERaw,” Drew wrote.

McIntyre vs. Mahal is rumored for WWE SummerSlam on August 21, possibly with some kind of stipulation or multi-man match.

You can see the related tweets from Foley and McIntyre below, along with video from the segment:

