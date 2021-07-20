LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe. Joe is dressed to fight. He says “tick, tock, guess who’s come to smash your clock?” This is a threat to NXT Champion Karrion Kross. NXT General Manager William Regal rushes down and says this is not what he wanted, Joe cannot be calling out Superstars. Joe reminds Regal of their agreement, that he can get physical if provoked. Regal says Joe entered the ring last week as a referee, and Kross laid his hands on a referee. Joe goes on and says Kross is out of control and needs to put down. Joe says Regal has no control of Kross and probably didn’t know about his little field trip to RAW. Joe is here to put Kross down.

Fans chant for Joe. Regal says Kross is on his way here and when he gets here, all hell will not break loose. Regal says they will handle this peacefully, do you understand? Fans chant “let them fight!” now. Joe says because of his respect for Regal, he can guarantee this will be the end of this, but he can’t guarantee it will end peacefully, and someone’s going to sleep tonight. Joe drops the mic and exits the ring as fans chant his name.

– The announcers send us to a video from Xia Li, who speaks in Japanese with a promo on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She says she has been waiting for this moment as it is the most important moment of her career, and he will leave as champion. Li plans to do to Gonzalez what she did to Mercedes Martinez, making her the first Chinese NXT Women’s Champion. This match will be tonight’s main event, according to Vic.

The Diamond Mine vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong and Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens and Hideki Suzuki, now known as Hachiman. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and Bobby Fish suddenly attack out of nowhere at the entrance. They brawl to the ring and keep control of Strong and Rust. Kushida and Fish clear the ring as the referee tries to restore order. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish is in control of Strong. Kushida tags in and they double team Strong with kicks. Kushida grounds Strong as fans chant his name. Kushida works on the arm before Fish comes back in. Strong gets away and makes a tag. Fish and Rust trade strikes. Fish with knees and a takedown. Fish launches himself back in from the apron with a senton for a 1 count.

Kushida tags back in but Strong turns it around in their corner. Kushida blocks a suplex and unloads with more strikes. Kushida goes for the armbar takedown but Strong turns it into a backbreaker. Strong with an ankle lock. Rust tags in and drops on Kushida as Strong holds him down. Rust with a belly-to-belly suplex on Kushida. Rust keeps control and kicks Kushida in the back as fans chant for Fish to come in. Strong comes back in with chops to Kushida in the corner.

Kushida fights out of the corner but Strong drops him with a DDT for a 2 count. Strong grounds Kushida in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally as Kushida fights off both opponents but they get the upperhand. Kushida with a double springboard elbow on both opponents. Fish tags in and runs wild on Rust with strikes. Fish knocks Strong off the apron and keeps control of Rust, nailing a clothesline for a 2 count. Bivens looks concerned at ringside as Hachiman checks on Strong.

Strong assists Rust from the apron. Rust eventually levels Fish to the floor. Strong tags in and slams Fish on the edge of the apron with a backbreaker as fans boo. Strong stands tall over Fish at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Strong pounds on Fish while he’s down. Rust tags back in as fans try to rally for Fish. Rust with a big axe kick for a 2 count while Bivens is all smiles. Rust grounds Fish now. Fish fights back and they trade strikes. Strong tags back in and takes over on Fish, keeping him down. Fish with knees but Strong takes him down. Strong with more big strikes on the mat. Rust ends up coming back in but Fish nails a big spinebuster. Kushida tags in as he and Rust take out their opponents. Kushida runs wild on Strong as fans cheer him on. Kushida with kicks to Strong for a close 2 count. Kushida takes Strong down by his arm. Strong ducks a kick and in comes Rust.

Rust counters Kushida and nails a gutwrench powerbomb in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Rust blocks the Hoverboard Lock and applies an ankle lock but Kushida kicks him away. They tangle and Rust drops Kushida on his head but Fish breaks it up at the 2 count. Fish and Strong tumble to the floor now. Kushida with more offense to Rust’s arm. Kushida goes on and takes Rust down for the pin to win.

Winners: Kushida and Bobby Fish

– After the match, Kushida and Fish stand tall as we go to replays. The Diamond Mine recovers.

– We see video from earlier today with Million Dollar Champion LA Knight arriving in his white Corvette with butler Cameron Grimes driving. They’re arguing about what would’ve got them here faster – the Corvette or Grimes’ Rolls Royce. Knight orders Grimes to get his bags out and Drake Maverick tries to help. This leads to Knight and Grimes having words. Knight issues a challenge to Maverick and it’s accepted. Grimes tries to apologize to Maverick but Knight orders him to come on. Grimes apologizes and says he’s got this. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.