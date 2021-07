WWE employee and former ECW Champion Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to wrestle his son, Colby Corino.

Corino vs. Corino will take place at the Premier Wrestling Federation’s next event on Friday, August 27 in North Carolina. This will be Colby’s 25th Anniversary Show to celebrate his birthday. The show will air live on independentwrestling.tv. Full details, including location, will be announced soon.