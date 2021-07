Deonna Purrazzo to appear at NWA’s all women’s PPV

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be going to NWA’s all-women’s Empowerrr pay-per-view August 28th in St. Louis.

Although ‘The Virtuosa’ initially declined the invitation, she has since accepted the offer in a segment that could air as early as this Thursday.

Purrazzo won’t be defending the strap against Mickie James, however. Instead, it’s former WWE Women’s Champion, Melina who’ll be answering the call.