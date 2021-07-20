Bray Wyatt notes

It’s believed that WWE is keeping “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt off TV for the time being for reasons that are not related to creative.

WWE sources remain quiet on Wyatt’s status, according to PWInsider, beyond the idea that he’s being held off TV for a specific reason. The belief among some within WWE is that Wyatt’s absence is not related to a creative issue. It was previously reported that Wyatt’s time away was not a case of the third generation wrestler having heat for anything as he is well-liked in the company.

It was noted that internally, there is still no timetable for Wyatt’s return to active competition for the company.

Wyatt has been away from WWE since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. He appeared on the post-WrestleMania RAW for a Firefly Fun House segment and indicated that he was getting ready for a fresh start. It was noted that the original plan for WrestleMania 37 was for Wyatt to win, but the match result was changed that weekend to Orton getting the win.

There has been some online speculation on Wyatt possibly returning for SummerSlam as he was advertised for the August 9 RAW from Orlando at one point, but it’s still not confirmed that he will be working that RAW. This new report indicates that he may be kept off TV past early August, despite the advertisement.

As noted at this link, Wyatt sent a message to his fans over the weekend via social media.

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt’s WWE status.