Bianca Belair on 100 days as champion

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is celebrating a milestone in her first-ever WWE title reign this week.

Belair took to Twitter today to mark 100 days as the women’s champion of the blue brand. She captured the strap from Sasha Banks back on Saturday, April 10 in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One, and has now held the title for 101 days and counting.

“100 of the bEST days of my life as your SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION! Thank you for riding with me… NOW[clapping emoji]LET’S[clapping emoji]WORK[clapping emoji]!!!! #ESTofWWE #Smackdown,” Belair wrote.

Since winning the title from Banks at WrestleMania, Belair has had three title defenses – she retained over Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16, retain over Bayley again inside Hell In a Cell on June 20, and then retained over Carmella last Friday during SmackDown on FOX.

The Carmella vs. Belair rematch will air this Friday on SmackDown from the Rolling Loud rap festival in Miami. Belair is rumored to defend against Banks at SummerSlam on August 21, in a rematch from WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on Belair. You can see her full tweet below: