WWE Smackdown final rating/viewership for Friday

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.310 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This final number is up 5.72% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.185 million viewers. This number is also up 16.31% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.986 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.66 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 37.5% from last week’s 0.48 rating. That 0.66 rating represents 852,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 36.32% from the 625,000 18-49 viewers from last week.

This was the best SmackDown viewership since the January 22 episode, and the best 18-49 key demo rating since the January 15 episode. PWTorch adds that SmackDown was #1 for the night in the key demo. This past Friday’s viewership was up 16.31% from the week before, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 37.5% from the week before.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 21% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 32% from the same week in 2020.

Friday’s SmackDown took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, marking WWE’s official return to the road. The show, which included the go-home build for Money In the Bank, also featured a few matches advertised ahead of time – WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the opener, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retaining against Carmella, plus a Fatal 4 Way main event with Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins. Finn Balor made his surprise return during the show.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from Friday’s show:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 4 Episode: 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 11 Episode: 1.944 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 18 Episode: 2.045 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 25 Episode: 1.971 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

July 2 Episode: 1.861 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 9 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome era)

July 16 Episode: 2.310 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to the road episode)

July 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode