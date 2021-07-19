WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, marking WWE’s first red brand show on the road since the return to touring last week.

WWE has announced that John Cena make his RAW return tonight as he opens the show to explain why he returned after last night’s Money In the Bank main event. As noted, Cena confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his win over WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature an appearance by new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who won the title from Rhea Ripley last night.

Nikki A.S.H. will also appear tonight to celebrate her win in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday.

There are at least two rumored returns for tonight’s show. Becky Lynch is rumored to return at RAW or SmackDown this week, while WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is expected to return and challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam. Lashley dominated Kofi Kingston last night at Money In the Bank to retain his title.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.