WWE premieres AWA on Peacock

Classic content from The AWA (American Wrestling Association), also billed as ESPN Championship Wrestling, has been announced for Peacock’s WWE Network library. While the series has aired on the WWE Network in recent years, this is the first time that The AWA has appeared on Peacock.

WWE announced today that 7 episodes were added, but there are currently 9 episodes available for viewing. This is broken down into 1 episode from Season 2, and 8 episodes from Season 4. There is no word yet on when Season 1, the rest of Season 2, Season 3, and the rest of Season 4 will be added, plus the rest of the popular series.

The content added today features the AWA debut of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, plus appearances by other WWE Legends and Hall of Famers – Curt Hennig, Scott Hall, Bob Orton, Jerry Lawler, The Nasty Boys, Sgt. Slaughter, Michaels and Marty Jannetty as The Midnight Rockers, and more.

The AWA Championship Wrestling program aired on ESPN from 1985 to 1990. These episodes added to Peacock were filmed at the Showboat Sports Pavilion in Las Vegas. In recent years the episodes were shown on the ESPN Classic network until WWE purchased the massive AWA tape library a few years back.

The following AWA episodes were added to Peacock today:

“Broadcast nationally from the Showboat Hotel in Las Vegas; highlighting the very best action found in the American Wrestling Association; AWA Superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Nick Bockwinkel and more compete in the ring.”

SEASON TWO

* March 4, 1986 – S2 E9 | 44m | TVPG

The AWA debut of Shawn Michaels in a one-on-one clash with Buddhakhan; Scott Hall vs. Doug Somers.

SEASON FOUR

* January 24, 1988 – S4 E3 | 38m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers challenge The Midnight Express for the AWA World Tag Team Titles.

* February 13, 1988 – S4 E5 | 43m | TVPG

Greg Gagne faces “Adorable” Adrian Adonis for the International Television Championship.

* February 20, 1988 – S4 E6 | 46m | TVPG

AWA Champion Curt Hennig defends the title against Mr. Magnificent; The Midnight Rockers in action.

* February 27, 1988 – S4 E7 | 45m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers battle “Adorable” Adrian Adonis & “Ace” Bob Orton in the main event.

* March 5, 1988 – S4 E8 | 66m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers defend the Tag Team Titles against the Nasty Boys; Curt Hennig has a message.

* March 12, 1988 – S4 E9 | 44m | TVPG

Jerry “The King” Lawler challenges Curt Hennig for the AWA Championship.

* March 19, 1988 – S4 E10 | 65m | TVPG

The Nasty Boys are in action; Soldat Ustinov comes face-to-face with Baron von Raschke.

* March 26, 1988 – S4 E11 | 54m | TVPG

The Midnight Rockers battle Bad Company in non-title action; Sgt. Slaughter is in action.