WWE And TikTok Announce Ring Announcer Search

WWE and TikTok are teaming up to launch a search for the next great WWE ring announcer.

Potential ring announcers can upload their most entertaining videos to TikTok using the “#WWEAnnouncerContest” hashtag. The best performers will be brought to SummerSlam in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21, where they will perform as a ring announcer for the big event.

WWE and TikTok are also partnering up to discover and recruit the next generation of Superstars via the TikTok Resumes product. The search will culminate with the multi-day WWE tryouts in Vegas during SummerSlam Week.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Steve Braband, WWE Vice President, Digital.

Big E has recorded a TikTok video to promote the new ring announcer search, and explain how everything works, which you can see below. Also below is the full press release issued to us today by WWE:

