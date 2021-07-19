Linda McMahon front row at MITB, has cool moment with young fan

Former WWE President Linda McMahon was front row at Money In The Bank last night and was on her feet to welcome back John Cena just like the near-10,000 fans who packed the Dickies Arena.

As Cena was in the ring, a very young fan walked next to McMahon to film the moment with his cell phone. As McMahon smiled at the fan, arena security told him to go back to his seat after a few seconds and the fan swiftly complied. McMahon told the security that “it’s okay” and then turned around as to somewhat invite the fan back next to her.

At that point, a member of McMahon’s security detail went over to the fan and told him to go back again by the security barricade to get his front row view. McMahon put her arms around him while he continued to film the incredible moment of Cena’s return.

Twitter user Kris Dizon managed to film the whole thing and wrote, “While people were cheering for @JohnCena I was cheering for you…You’re my hero @Linda_McMahon.”

You can see the video below.