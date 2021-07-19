Official season one trailer of Heels released by Starz

The full trailer for the upcoming new series Heels on Starz has been released. Fronted by Arrow’s Stephen Amell, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion with two brothers as rivals who go to war over their father’s legacy.

Joining Amell – who plays the character of Jack Spade – in the series are Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Heels is created and written by Michael Waldron with Mike O’Malley serving as executive producer and showrunner, with Peter Segal as a co-Executive Producer and director.

The series premieres on Sunday, August 15 at 9PM ET.