Nikki Cross wins the Raw Women’s Championship

Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW was headlined by Charlotte Flair defending her RAW Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley, in a rematch from Sunday’s pay-per-view. The match ended in a DQ after Flair decked Ripley with a belt shot to the face while trying to walk out on the match.

After the bell, Ripley attacked Flair and brawled with her at ringside. The music interrupted and out came Nikki with her Money In the Bank briefcase, which she earned by winning the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Cross rolled Flair into the ring, cashed in her briefcase to the referee, and then climbed to the top turnbuckle to deliver her crossbody to Flair. Cross held the move for the pin to win the title. RAW then went off the air with Cross celebrating at ringside.

This is Cross’ first singles title reign in WWE. Flair just won the title from Ripley at Money In the Bank on Sunday, which was her fifth reign with the red brand strap.

Stay tuned for more on Flair, Cross and Ripley.