Chris Jericho and Brian Gewirtz on the history of MITB

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter during Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and responded to a fan tweet on the MITB Ladder Match concept.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that WWE Hall of Famer Edge invented the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Several fans addressed this on Twitter, but one fan tagged Jericho and commented that WWE should stop changing history.

Jericho responded to that fan with a history lesson, noting that he and former WWE RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz came up with most of the match concept. He also noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon insisted that the contract be held inside a briefcase.

“True story!!! @bfg728 and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it…@VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase,” Jericho wrote.

Gewirtz, who worked WWE creative for around 15 years and now works for The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, has not responded to Jericho’s tweet as of this writing, but earlier he did respond to an official WWE tweet on the Money In the Bank match. He noted that the match was originally thought of as a one-time only “Hollywood Dream” match with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam using a victory to bring back ECW.

“16 years ago this was originally conceived as a 1-time only ‘Hollywood Dream’ match with RVD climbing a ladder, grabbing a contract & declaring his dream was to bring back ECW. I think we had potential “dreams” for everyone. Wish I remembered them. Anyway, happy & safe #MITB!,” Gewirtz wrote.

Jericho introduced the Money In the Bank Ladder Match idea to the WWE storylines in March 2005, and then-RAW General Manager made the match for WrestleMania 21. That match saw Edge defeat Jericho, Chris Benoit, Christian, Shelton Benjamin and WWE Hall of Famer Kane to win the contract. Edge later cashed in the contract to win the WWE Title from John Cena at the 2006 New Year’s Revolution pay-per-view, right after Cena had retained in an Elimination Chamber match.

RVD was actually scheduled to win that first MITB Ladder Match in 2005, which Gewirtz referred to, but he suffered a knee injury and was on the shelf. He went on to win the 2006 match at WrestleMania 22, defeating Benjamin, Fit Finlay, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. RVD later announced that he would be cashing in at the One Night Stand pay-per-view against John Cena, in an Extreme Rules match. That match saw Cena drop the WWE Title to Van Dam.

You can see the full tweets from Jericho and Gewirtz below:

True story!!! @bfg728 and I came up with that entire match concept. Well almost all of it…@VinceMcMahon insisted that the contract be in a briefcase. https://t.co/rpZkLW3Ync — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 19, 2021