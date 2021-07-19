Big E on winning MITB, The New Day celebrates

The New Day reunited after last night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view to celebrate Big E’s big win in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

As seen below, Megan Morant interviewed Big E after the match and asked what the win signifies for him.

“It signifies for me… it’s just been a lot of years of working and trying to be in this position, to be at the very top and feeling like you know, we’ve been crowned the best tag team of all-time, but like that’s how they see me, that’s my position in this company, and that’s it,” he said. “But for me, to show that I can run with the ball, that means everything, and I’ll say it until I’m on my death bed – I don’t get there without Kof and Woods, I don’t get there without The New Day. I’m thankful, man, I’m thankful.

“The work just starts here. The work… just starts here, man. There’s no resting on my laurels, there’s no thinking I’ve made it. You got the briefcase, but I’m not a World Champion, yet. You put that on my resume and you can never take that away from me. You can never take away World Champion from me. Put that on my epitaph.”

Big E then joked about The New Day being buried together, in one hole, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods approached him to celebrate. Big E noted that Kingston and Woods were the first people he saw when he came back through the curtain after the match. He said their brotherhood is real, and expressed how at times he’s been frustrated with the business, and has not wanted to show up to work because he couldn’t get to that next level, but they helped him push through and were there for him. Big E noted that he couldn’t do it without Kingston and Woods, and would never want to do it without them, adding that this is just the beginning.

“This is just the beginning,” Big E said. “This is not a ‘I made it’ moment, this is not a ‘Rest on my laurels’ moment, this is a ‘I’m coming for you’ moment. Y’all have a target on your backs, and becoming World Champion… I’m not stopping there, either. I’m not stopping. This is a great first step, this is a night I won’t forget.”

Woods said the one outcome here is that Big E becomes champion, something they’ve been saying for a long time. Kofi added that no one is more deserving than Big E. They went on and coaxed him into declaring that he is Mr. Money In the Bank, like only Big E can do.

The celebration then continued with a post-match photo shoot, where Kingston and Woods joined Big E and his briefcase.

You can see both videos below, along with a clip from the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: